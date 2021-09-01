We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks! Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Williams Flea Market
Friday
The Williams Flea Market, located at 550 Eighth Street, Williams, will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 4. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 7
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.