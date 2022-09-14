We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Board of Education meeting
Today
The Colusa County Board of Education will hold a meeting in the large conference room at 345 Fifth Street, Colusa, starting at 4 p.m. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.ccoe.net.
Committee for Measure A meeting
Thursday
The Committee for Measure A (Ambulance) will host a public meeting in the multipurpose room at Princeton High School, 473 State Street, Princeton, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.
Colusa River Cleanup
Saturday
The ninth annual Colusa River Cleanup event will tidy up the waterways of the Sacramento River in Colusa from 9 a.m. until noon. Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Colusa River State Recreation Area and wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection. They also suggest bringing water to drink. A breakfast of bananas, bagels and juice will be provided from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact info@colusarivercleanup.org.
Evening in the Forest
Saturday
Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation will host the “Evening in the Forest” event in the courtyard at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. The event will include Hors D’oeuvres and a no host bar. Tickets cost $50 per person. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Shady Creek Outdoor Education Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Marie Teria at 530-635-2294.
Colusa County Republicans Central Committee meeting
Monday, September 19
The Colusa County Republicans will hold their monthly meeting in the conference room at the Colusa County Farm Bureau office, 520 Main Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. For more information, call 530-520-1906 or email ColusaCountyGOP@gmail.com.