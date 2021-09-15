We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Lunch Mob
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at the Rocco’s Bar and Grill, 546 Market Street in Colusa, starting at 1:00 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Golden Autumn Wine Festival
Sunday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its sixth annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. The wine tasting event will feature over a dozen local wineries, several specialty vendors and live music provided by Tu Tones. Proceeds from the event will benefit Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 partner agencies and five “Community Impact” grant recipients. Tickets are $30-$35 per person and can be purchased online at www.yscunitedway.org or by calling the United Way office. There will be two wine tasting sessions this year, first from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This event is open to adults ages 21 and over. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, September 21
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom. For more information or to view the agenda, visit www.cityofcolusa.com.