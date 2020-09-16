We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Pest Management of Weeds and Diseases in Tomatoes and Insects in Melons webinar
Today
Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources is hosting a series of four webinars with the second being “Pest Management of Weeds and Diseases in Tomatoes and Insects in Melons” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, UCCE vegetable crops adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, $50 for three or $60 for all four. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
Williams City Council meeting
Today
The Williams City Council will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 971 2455 9268 and password: 6URGMv. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.
Art Walk on Fifth Street
Friday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host an art walk on Fifth Street, between Market and Main Streets, in Colusa from 6-9 p.m. Artwork by local artists will be featured. For more information or if you would like to have a piece displayed in the showcase, call Brendon Farrell at 788-3118 or Kenneth McLellan at 707-716-7084.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
School-to-Prison Pipeline presentation
Tuesday, September 22
The Colusa County Office of Education will host a “School-to-Prison Pipeline,” presentation online starting at 2 p.m. Facilitator Dr. Victor Rios will discuss strategies for reversing the school-to-prison pipeline such as emotional support, educator projected-self actualization and restorative justice approaches. To register to view the webinar, visit http://tiny.cc/vr922.