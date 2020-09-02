Free Fare Days
Today – September 4
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Friday, September 4 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Mask and sanitizer distribution
Today
Masks and hand sanitizer will be available to small business owners at multiple locations around the county from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Distribution sites include the Chamber Room at Williams City Hall, 810 E Street, Williams; the Arbuckle Post Office, 415 Fifth Street, Arbuckle; the Maxwell Post Office, 260 Oak Street, Maxwell; and Alderson Ranch Supplies, 1000 Commercial Street, Princeton. For more information, call the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525.
Planning Commission meeting
Today
The Colusa County Planning Commission will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, 543 Jay Street, Suite 108, Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Today
The Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 5:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/83159899059?pwd=WHhKTHkyN0hXYWRUaEhtL0VrSU5GUT09 and enter meeting ID: 821 2344 8120 and password: 324070 or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
August Complex virtual community meeting
Today
Mendocino National Forest will host a virtual meeting via Facebook Live to discuss the current conditions of the August Complex fires and answer questions, starting at 7 p.m. The meeting can also be accessed by calling 888-844-9904 and entering 3096536#. For more information, call 487-4602 or email 2020.augustcomplex@firenet.gov.
SNWR Hunting webinar
Thursday
The Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge Complex will host an introductory webinar from 3-4 p.m. via Facebook Live to review all the National Wildlife Refuges covered by the Complex and the types of hunting permitted. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1469193106801509/.
Colusa Certified Farmer Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Free Fishing Day
Saturday
The second of two yearly free fishing days offered by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be on Sept. 5. Anyone interested in trying their hand at fishing can do so without purchasing a fishing license. While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing. For more information, visit https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Fishing/Free-Fishing-Days.
Indivisible Colusa County meeting
Monday, September 7
Indivisible Colusa County will host their monthly general meeting online via Zoom, starting at 6:30 p.m. To attend the meeting virtually, advance registration is required. Interested parties can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMtcO2vrj8vHdyMh_bMVZJ4u_WmyqcT9ESV. For more information, call 454-5056.
Williams Community Blood Drive
Tuesday, September 8
The Williams Community Blood Drive, through Vitalant, will be held at the Williams Community Church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-5:30 p.m. Facial coverings are required. Appointments are encouraged to accommodate for social distancing. To make an appointment, call 893-5433.