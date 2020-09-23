We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.
Democratic Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Party will host a virtual community meeting at 6 p.m. Participants must register in advance at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMlcu6qqDIqH9M0I_2k5zWg4bwJ506dUNd7. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open at Veterans Memorial Park, located on the corner of Tenth and Markets Streets in Colusa, from 4-7 p.m. Each Thursday the market will feature several local certified vendors selling a variety of fruit, produce and other local commodities. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Market Manager Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Farm to Fork dinner
Thursday
CANCELED: The fifth annual Colusa County Farm to Fork dinner, originally scheduled for June 25, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fillmore
Saturday
CANCELED: The performance of country music singer Filmore at Colusa Casino Resort, 3770 State Route 45, Colusa, has been canceled. For more information, call 458-8844.
Stonyford Founders Day Festival
Sunday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host the inaugural Founders Day Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Festivities will include food, games, music, a photobooth, arts and crafts, vendors selling everything from horseshoe art to jewelry, crystals, antiques, native art and more. Tours of local historical locations will also be available.
Free Fare Days
Monday, September 28 – Tuesday, October 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Tuesday, October 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 29
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. Those that would like to participate in the Public Comment portion of the meeting or would like to comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 501-3309 and the Chair will recognize you when it is your turn to speak. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 458-0508.
Colusa City Council Candidate Night
Tuesday, September 29
TheThe Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa City Council Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.