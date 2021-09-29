We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
Recreation Programs and Facilities Workshop
Thursday
The city of Colusa will host a Recreation Programs and Facilities workshop at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, starting at 6 p.m., to discuss how to utilize possible grant funding to expand recreational activities within the community. The workshop will also be accessible via Zoom by visiting https://tinyurl.com/452n23uv.
Free Fare Days
Friday – October 29
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days for the month of October to celebrate 42 years of serving the county. These free fare days are sponsored by a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at https://tinyurl.com/uyu9b7j9. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Williams Flea Market
Friday
The Williams Flea Market, located at 550 Eighth Street, Williams, will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.
Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show
Friday – Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will host the third annual Antique Bottle and Collectibles Show at the museum located at 1491 E St. in Williams. On Friday, doors will be open for early birds from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. with a $10 admission fee. On Saturday, doors will be open from 8 a.m until 3 p.m. and admission is free. For more information or to request a table, call Slim or Cristy Edwards at 473-2502, text 586-0710 or email closethegatefenceco@yahoo.com.
Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival
Saturday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the tenth annual Aruble Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located on the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. For more information or to become a vendor, text 681-2532.
Oktoberfest
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest event in St. Bernadette’s Hall, 745 Ware Avenue, Colusa, from 6-10 p.m. A $30 entry fee donation includes unlimited food, including sausage, lasagna, pretzels, salad, deserts, and an open bar featuring wine and beer will be available for $20. There will also be live music by Guilty Again and games, including a cornhole tournament. VIP packages for eight are also available for $350. Must be 21 or older to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Clint Jewett at 945-5519, Radene Cross at 632-8224 or the Our Lady of Lourdes School at 458-8208.
Indivisi-Fiesta
Sunday
Indivisible Colusa County will host an “Indivisi-Fiesta” in Colusa at the Davison Park Pavillion, located on Tenth Street in between Webster and Parkhill Streets, from 3-5 p.m. The event will be catered by Doon Habanero Restaurant and there will be games and a make-your-own sundae bar. This is a community social event and all are welcome to attend. For more information or to register, visit tinyurl.com/indicolusa.