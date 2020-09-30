We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Free Fare Days
Today – October 6
The Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days today through Tuesday, October 6 thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Integrated Weed Management
in Rice Systems webinar
Today
Sutter-Yuba-Colusa University of California Cooperative Extension is hosting a series of four webinars with the third being “Integrated Weed Management in Rice Systems” from 3-4 p.m. The webinar is led by Whitney Brim-DeForest, UCCE rice and wild rice adviser. Registration costs $20 for one webinar or $35 for two. Link and instructions to join Zoom will be emailed to registrants. For more information, visit www.cesutter.ucanr.edu or call 822-7515.
District 2 Candidate Night
Today
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a District 2 Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Colusa Unified School
Board Candidate Night
Thursday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Colusa Unified School Board Candidate Night at the Colusa VFW Hall, 99 W. Main Street in Colusa, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines but the meeting will also be accessible via Zoom. To view the virtual meeting, visit https://zoom.us/join and enter meeting number: 436 728 6810 and passcode: K3US0t. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Williams Unified School
Board Candidate Night
Sunday
Stonyrose Heritage Society will host the inaugural Founders Day Festival on Market Street in Stonyford from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Festivities will include food, games, music, a photobooth, arts and crafts, vendors selling everything from horseshoe art to jewelry, crystals, antiques, native art and more. Tours of local historical locations will also be available.
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a Williams Unified School Board Candidate Night in the multipurpose room of the Education Village, 499 Marguerite Street in Williams, starting at 7 p.m. Masks will be required and available at the event. Seating will be limited due to COVID-19 guidelines and attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-seated basis until capacity is reached. Questions can be submitted to the Chamber by emailing info@colusachamber.org until 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Cards will also be provided for questions to those that attend the meeting in person. For more information, contact Nancy Loudon, Candidate Night coordinator, at 701-1541.
Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the annual Arbuckle Pumpkin Festival at LaVanche Hursh Park, located at the corner of 10th and Hall Streets in Arbuckle, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will feature pumpkins, children’s activities including face painting and games and local vendors. A local taco truck and juice bar will also be on-site to grab a treat. For more information, visit the Arbuckle Revitalization Committee Facebook page.
Colusa City Council meeting
Tuesday, October 6
The Colusa City Council will hold a meeting at Colusa City Hall, located at 425 Webster St. in Colusa, starting at 6 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, City Council meetings will be available for live viewing via Zoom Meetings. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join.