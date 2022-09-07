We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Colusa Certified Farmers Market
Thursday
The Colusa Certified Farmers Market will be open each Thursday from 4-7 p.m. for the summer season and will feature several local certified vendors including Premier Mushrooms, Rosita Ranch, Ben’s Grass Fed Beef, Grindstone Wines, Jeffrey’s Ranch Pecans and O’Connell Ranch. The market is located at Veterans Memorial Park, at the corner of Market and 10th streets in Colusa. The Colusa Certified Farmers Market accepts WIC, senior vouchers and CalFresh as part of the Market Match Incentive Program. For more information, contact Jennifer Diaz at 415-994-9082.
24th annual Pig Feed Auction and Dance
Saturday
The Stonyford Buyer’s Group will host the 24th annual Pig Feed Auction and Dance at Stonyford Town Hall, 229 Market Street, Stonyford. Dinner will be served from 5-8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m. followed by dancing. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 530-517-0592 or 530-260-4255.
Golden Autumn Wine Festival
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host its seventh annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, 1415 Pumpkin Lane, Wheatland. The wine tasting event will feature a dozen local wineries, four specialty vendors and live music provided by Tu Tones. Proceeds from the event will benefit Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 partner non-profit agencies and our United Way Born Learning Academy. Tickets are $40 per person and can be purchased online at www.yscunitedway.org or by calling the United Way office. There will be two wine tasting sessions this year, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and then from 1:30-3:30 p.m. This event is open to adults ages 21 and over. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 530-743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Street Dance
Saturday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host a street dance featuring Nick Eng on the corner of Fifth and Market streets in Colusa. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music will begin at 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover at the door for admission. For more information, contact the Colusa County Arts Council at 530-458-2222.
Board of Supervisors meeting
Tuesday, September 13
The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.
CCOE Hiring Event
Tuesday, September 13
The Colusa County Office of Education will host an op-the-spot hiring event at the Arbuckle Fire Department, 506 Lucas Street, Arbuckle, from 4-7 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted but those that would like to attend can register in advance at www.edjoin.com. For more information, call 530-458-0350 or email hr@ccoe.net.