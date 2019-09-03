Maxwell Music Booster Dinner
Today
The Maxwell Music Department will host a fundraiser dinner to support the Maxwell High School Band. A chicken fettuccine Alfredo dinner complete with a salad, roll and dessert, will be available for $13 at Maxwell Elementary School from 4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. For more information or to reserve a dinner, call 334-3286.
Colusa High School’s Back to School Night
Today
Colusa High School will host a back to school night on the campus, located at 901 Colusa Ave. in Colusa, starting a 6 p.m. The event will highlight important information about the upcoming school year. Popcorn will be available for those that attend. More more information, contact Colusa High School at 458-2156.
Colusa County Farm Bureau Ag Tours
Friday and Saturday
The Colusa County Farm Bureau will host their annual Ag Tours on Friday, Sept. 6 and Saturday, Sept. 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The two day tour explores the commodities of Colusa County and gives attendees the opportunity to explore local facilities and speak with the farmers, ranchers and industry experts that keep things running. The tour costs $50 per person for both days, which includes transportation, meals, drinks and a commemorative t-shirt. Registration forms are available on the Colusa County Farm Bureau website or the bureau’s Facebook page. Forms should be completed and returned to the Colusa County Farm Bureau, located at 520 Market Street in Colusa, along with the registration fee. For more information, call the Colusa County Farm Bureau at 458-5130.
Colusa Crafternoon: Fabric Pumpkins
Saturday
The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, hosts a monthly crafting afternoon where participants can create fun projects with their in-house artist Cindy Pronsolino, each with a seasonal or holiday theme. To honor the first month of Autumn the month, participants will have the opportunity to crate fabric pumpkins. This is a free program offered to anyone ages 16 and older. Assistance and materials are provided. For more information or to register, call Cindy Pronsolino at 458-0375.
The Bible Memory Man
Sunday
Professor Tom Meyer, The Bible Memory Man, will speak at the Maxwell Baptist Church, located at 177 California St., at 10 a.m. Meyer, who learned the ancient art of memorization while studying for 1,000 days in the Holy Land, will dramatically recite the New Testament Book of James and provide comments about the book based on his experiences of living in Jerusalem. The presentation is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Maxwell Baptist Church at 438-2634 or visit www.thescripturecannotbebroken.com.
Friends of the Library meeting
Monday, Sept. 9
Friends of the Colusa County Free Library will have their monthly meeting in the Morse Conference Room, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, from noon-1 p.m. The Friends of the Colusa County Free Library work toward generating community interest in library services and facilities. For more information, email friendsofcolusalibrary@gmail.com.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Sept. 10
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market Street in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Self Care Scavenger Hunt
Tuesday, Sept. 10
The Colusa County Department of Behavioral Health will host a Self-Care Scavenger Hunt at Venice Park, located on Venice Boulevard behind the Sacramento Valley Museum, from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The event is being held to spread awareness on World Suicide Prevention Day. Food will be provided. For more information, contact Mayra Puga at 458-0520.