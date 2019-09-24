Open House and Rock Painting
Today
The Colusa Family Resource Center, located at 131 Fifth St. in Colusa, will host an open house and rock painting activity night from 6-7 p.m. The open house is the first installment of a monthly family night that will be held at the Colusa Family Resource Center on the fourth Wednesday of each month. Each months meeting will feature various fun activities for families to participate in. For more information, contact the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678.
Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
Thursday
Grocery Outlet in Williams will host a grand opening ceremony starting at 8:55 a.m. All shoppers will receive a free reusable bag while supplies last. The first 200 customers of the day will also receive Grocery Outlet BlissBucks gift cards ranging from $5 to $200. The new store is located at 435 Vada Court in Williams. For more information, contact Grocery Outlet at williams@groceryoutlet.com.
Comedian Jay Pharoah
Friday
Comedian Jay Pharoah will perform at Colusa Casino Resort, located at 3770 Highway 45, starting at 8 p.m. Pharoah was a featured player on “Saturday Night Live” from 2010-2016 and is known for his many celebrity impressions including Barack Obama, Will Smith, Jay-Z, 50 Cent, Eddie Murphy, Charlie Murphy, Chris Rock, Kanye West, Stephen A. Smith, Peter Dinklage, and Denzel Washington. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased on the Colusa Casino Resort website. Tables for six can also be reserved for $250. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Colusa Casino Resort at 458-8844.
Arbuckle Vintage Market
Saturday
The Arbuckle Rejuvenation Committee welcome junkers, pickers and antique enthusiasts for the first of its kind Arbuckle Vintage Market. LaVanch Hursh Park, located at the corner of 10th and Hall streets in Arbuckle, will be filled will vendors selling an assortment of goods from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Antiques, vintage items, repurposed creations, decorations and several cottage industries selling lotions and soaps, all of which are hand crafted and locally produced, herbs and lavender, plants and woodworking crafts items will be featured. Admission to the Arbuckle Vintage Market is free and open to the public. For more information about the Arbuckle Vintage Market, contact arbucklevintagemarket@gmail.com.
Child Safety Seat Installation, Education and Inspection Program
Saturday
A free Child Safety Seat Installation, Education, and Inspection Program will be held at the California Highway Patrol Williams Area office, located at 100 E St. in Williams from 8 a.m.-noon. For more information, contact the California Highway Patrol Williams Area office at 473-2821.
Monarch Butterflies and Milkweed
Saturday
The UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County ad the Sacramento National Wildlife Refuge will host a monarch butterfly and milkweed workshop at the Colusa National Wildlife Refuge, located on State Route 20 west of Colusa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about Monarch Butterflies and why the Milkweed plant is so important at this free workshop. Each attendee will receive a free Milkweed plant. For more information, contact the UCCE Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.
Oktoberfest
Saturday
Our Lady of Lourdes School will host an Oktoberfest celebration at St. Bernadette’s Hall, located at 741 Ware Avenue in Colusa, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. The event will feature the band Guilty Again playing rock and country favorites, games, beer, wine and an unlimited dinner of sausage, lasagna, pretzels, salad and dessert. Included in the ticket price is one free drink. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased online at the Our Lady of Lourdes Oktoberfest event Facebook page or by contacting parents Clint Jewett at 945-5519 or Radene Cross at 632-8224. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend. For more information, contact Our Lady of Lourdes School at 458-8208.
Free Transit Rides
Sept. 30-Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days September 30 through Oct. 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market Street in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Community Christmas Choir rehearsals
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Calling all singers! Rehearsals begin at 7 p.m. for the annual Community Christmas Choir at the Trinity United Methodist Church, located at 511 Oak St. in Colusa. Rehearsals of carols and hymns will continue each Tuesday through Dec. 3. Concerts are tentatively scheduled for Dec. 5, 7 and 8. All voice parts needed. For more information, call or text Elizabeth Yerxa at 228-5339.