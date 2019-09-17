Monte Carlo
Today
Riverside Lanes in Colusa will host Monte Carlo night at the bowling alley. Come down and test your bowling skills for a chance to win big bucks. For more information, contact Riverside Lanes at 458-8866.
Richard Register Exhibit Opening and Reception
Thursday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host an exhibit opening and reception for founder and author Richard Register, part of Echo City World. The reception will be held from 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m. at the Arts Council office, located at 151 Fifth St. in Colusa. For more information, contact the Colusa County Arts Council at 458-2222.
Lunch Mob
Friday
The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Louis Cairo’s, located at 558 7th Street in Williams, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. A raffle drawing will be held and attendees are encouraged to donate a prize. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.
Street Dance
Saturday
The Colusa County Arts Council will host a street dance on the corner of Fifth and Market streets in Colusa. From 7 p.m.-11 p.m., the street in front of the Arts Council office will be blocked off for attendees to dance the night away to local favorite band Township while enjoying beer, wine and food. Tickets for the event cost $10. For more information, contact the Colusa County Arts Council at 458-2222.
Golden Autumn Wine Festival
Sunday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host the fifth annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland, from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The wine tasting event will feature over a dozen local wineries, several specialty vendors and live music provided by Tu Tones. Proceeds from the event will benefit Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way’s 27 partner agencies and five “Community Impact” grant recipients. Tickets are $30 per person. Tickets can purchased online at www.yscunitedway.org or by calling the United Way office. It is strongly recommended to purchase tickets in advance. This event is open to adults ages 21 and over. For more information, call the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Garden Chats
Tuesday, September 24
Have a garden question? The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Colusa County will be providing information about in home gardening at the Arbuckle Branch Library from 1 p.m.-2 p.m. The library is located at 610 King St. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.
Colusa Computer Assistance
Tuesday, September 24
The Colusa County Free Library is hosting free adult digital literacy classes and assistance at the main branch of the library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa. From 5:30 p.m.-7:15 p.m., attendees meet with the library’s technology expert to get help and ask questions. Appointments can be made by calling the library but walk-ins are welcome as well. For more information, call Sue at 458-0712 or email svroomman@countyofcolusa.org.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, September 24
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.