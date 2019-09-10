Pierce High School’s Senior Night
Pierce High School will host a Senior Night on campus, located at 960 Wildwood Road in Arbuckle, from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. The event will highlight important information for seniors including deadlines for University of California and California State University Scholarships, information about college financial aid, SAT and ACT deadlines, EAP/State Testing and more. For more information, contact Pierce High School at 476-2277.
Adult Canteen
Thursday
The city of Colusa hosts this monthly luncheon to provide senior ages 60 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy a day out with friends. Each luncheon takes place on the second Thursday of the month in the Friendship Hall at Trinity United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Fifth and Oak Streets from noon until 1 p.m. Lunch plates are available for $3-$4. For more information, contact the city of Colusa at 458-4941.
Hiring event
Thursday
Colusa One Stop will host a hiring event from noon-4 p.m. for several positions available at Adams Vegetable Oils. Positions include maintenance mechanic, materials supervisor, expeller operator, sanitation operator, parking operator and commercial drivers. Applicants are asked to bring a completed application and be prepared for an interview. Colusa One Stop is located at 146 Market St. For more information, contact Colusa One Stop at 458-0326.
Second annual Karen’s House
Golf Tournament
Friday
Karen’s House will host their second annual golf tournament fundraiser at the Colusa Golf and County Club starting at 9:30 a.m. All money raised at this event will go towards a domestic violence shelter funded by the nonprofit organization. The scramble format tournament costs $100 per player and includes golf green fees, use of a gold cart, lunch and prizes. Beverages will also be available during game play and an awards ceremony and raffle will be held after. For more information or to register, call Tootie Hackett at 701-4130, email karenshousewms@gmail.com or visit the Karen’s House Facebook page.
Master Gardener Workshop
Saturday
The Master Gardeners of Colusa County will host a gardening workshop at the Colusa Library – located at 738 Market St. in Colusa – to teach and discuss different gardening topics. Talks will be held from 10 a.m.-noon. Fall garden planting is the topic of this months discussions. This program is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-7671.
Ice Cream Social and Scavenger Hunt
Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will host an old fashion ice cream social and scavenger hunt starting at 5 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to enjoy the festivities while learning about the museum’s hidden treasures. Tickets cost $10 per person and are available at the museum, located at 1491 E St. in Williams, or from any Sacramento Valley Museum board member. For more information, call the Sacramento Valley Museum at 473-2978.
Colusa River Clean-up
Saturday
The eighth annual Colusa River Clean-up event will tidy up the waterways of the Sacramento River in Colusa from 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Participants are asked to meet in the parking lot of the Colusa River State Recreation Area and wear closed-toed shoes and sun protection. They also suggest bringing water to drink. A breakfast of bananas, bagels and juice will be provided from 11 a.m.-11:30 a.m. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. For more information or to RSVP, contact diazdrive@gmail.com or kfoley@premiermushrooms.com.
Spelling and Scrabble Club
Tuesday, Sept. 10
The Colusa Library will host a morning of Scrabble play each Tuesday through Oct. 22. All skill levels welcome to attend the weekly session that is held at 738 Market St. in Colusa from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. For more information or to sign up, contact the Colusa Library at 458-0373.
Parent Cafe
Tuesday, Sept. 17
A parent cafe will be held at Arbuckle Elementary School starting at 6 p.m. Sponsored by First 5 Colusa, Pierce Unified School District and the Arbuckle Family Action Center, the event gives parents the opportunity to find solutions to pressing issues, share ideas and make new friends. Free snacks and child care will be available during the meeting. For more information or to register, call the Arbuckle Family Action Center at 476-0822.