Free Transit Rides
Today - Oct. 31
To celebrate 40 years of business, the Colusa County Transit will be offering free fare days through October 31, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans. Passengers will receive free transportation on any of the fixed-timed routes that travel throughout the county, excluding medical transports. All riders must call the Transit office in advance to schedule a ride. A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182. The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule a ride, call the Colusa County Transit at 458-0287.
Pumpkin Painting
Today
The Colusa Family Resource Center will host their monthly Family Night from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. at the center located at 131 Fifth Street in Colusa. This months activity will be pumpkin painting. Register your child early to receive a free mini pumpkin to decorate or bring your own. All art supplies will be provided. For more information, contact the Colusa Family Resource Center at 458-7678.
Fall Harvest Festival
Thursday
Burchfield Primary School, in collaboration with its Parents Club, will host a Fall Festival at the school, located at 400 Fremont Street in Colusa, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. The event will feature a variety of booths will activities, games and food. The first 200 kids to attend will receive a free pumpkin. For more information, contact Burchfield Primary School at 458-5853.
Colusa County Fair Foundation Golf Tournament
Friday
The Colusa County Fair Foundation will host their annual golf tournament at the Colusa Golf & Country Club. Check in begins at 10 a.m. and the shotgun starts at 11a.m. Proceeds will be used to fund facility improvements, sponsorships for educational exhibits, entertainment and ongoing operations and maintenance of the Colusa County Fair. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fair Foundation at 458-2641.
Maxwell High School Homecoming and Senior Night
Friday
The Maxwell High School Homecoming Coronation and Senior night will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by the Varsity football game versus Los Molinos at 7:30 p.m.
Spooktacular River Run
Saturday
The Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way will host their annual Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run, a 5K run/walk and 10K run that will traverse the Feather River levee in Yuba City. The race will begin and end at Gauche Park, located at 421 C Street in Yuba City. Registration begins at 8 a.m. The 10K will start at 9 a.m. and the 5K will get underway at 9:30 a.m. Registration fees are $20-25 and include chip timing, a commemorative t-shirt and a continental breakfast provided by Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley. Children age five and under can participate for free and will receive a trick-or-treat bag. Add to the festivities by wearing a costume. An awards ceremony for runners and costumes winners will be held after the race. For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org.
Zombie 5K
Saturday
The Maxwell Park and Recreation District will host a 5K Zombie Run/Walk at Maxwell Elementary School, located at 146 North Street in Maxwell. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Entry fees are $15 per person, ages eight and older. Water and snacks will be provided. Prizes will be given out to the fastest male and female runners as well as the best looking zombie. Those that do not wish to participate in the race are encouraged to line the streets dressed like zombies. A free make-up station and ragged clothes will also be available while supplies last. For more information or to register, call or text Susan Meeker at 701-0923 or email susanmeeker57@gmail.com.
Bed Racing Championships
Saturday
The city of Williams will host the third annual Northern California Bed Racing Championships starting at Old Highway 99 and E Street beginning at 11 a.m. Racers will head west on E Street towards Eighth Street before turning around and heading back to the start/finish line. Registration costs $50 per team. Food vendors are also expected. For more information, contact Ben Padilla at 473-2955 extension 112 or email bpadilla@cityofwilliams.org.
Pumpkin Village
Saturday
Pumpkin Village returns to the Colusa County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 10th Street in Colusa, featuring a petting zoo, pony rides, hay rides, a hay maze, a corn cannon, face painting, food vendors and of course a pumpkin patch. Gates will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and parking and admission are free. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Maxwell FFA Spooktacular
Saturday
The Maxwell Future Farmers of America will host a Halloween Spooktacular from 4 pm.-6 p.m. at the Maxwell High School rodeo grounds, located at 146 North Street in Maxwell. The free event will feature BMX races, a Power Wheels derby, face painting, a cupcake walk, pumpkin painting and games. For more information, contact Amber Charter at ambercharter@maxwell.k12.ca.us.
Pumpkin Village After Hours
Saturday
For the older thrill seekers, the Colusa County Fairgrounds will hosting Pumpkin Village After Hours from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. During the after hours party, there will be a costume contest with prizes for adults, kids and pets, adult drinks, a DJ and food vendors. The costume contest will start at 7 p.m. Those that wish to participate in the costume contest must be registered prior to the event in order to be eligible for judging and are allowed one entry in each category. To register, visit the Pumpkin Village Community Center located on-site or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com. Inappropriate costumes, realistic weapons and messy costume attire are not permitted in the contest. There will also be a cornhole competition, hosted by the California Cornhole Association. Entry fees are $20 per team. Check-in begins at 4 p.m. and the tournament starts at 5 p.m. For more information, contact the Colusa County Fairgrounds at 458-2641.
Murder at the Banquet
Saturday
The Sacramento Valley Museum will host “Murder at the Banquet: A dinner theater murder mystery,” at the museum located at 1491 E Street in Williams. The 21 and over event will start with cocktails at 5 p.m. and dinner will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets cost $60 per person or $100 per couple. Tickets can be purchased through the Sacramento Valley Museum. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the Sacramento Valley Museum at 473-2978 or email sacramentovalleymuseum@gmail.com.
Pig Roast
Saturday
The Pierce Ag Boosters will host the inaugural Pig Roast at the Arbuckle Golf Club, located at 5918 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, starting at 6 p.m. The event also will feature live, silent and dessert auctions. There will be a raffle for a Green Mountain Smoker as well. Tickets cost $50 per person and raffle tickets cost $20 each.
Halloween Parade
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host their annual Halloween Parade. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. and the parade will get underway at 11 a.m. All ages are encouraged to dress up in a costume and participate. The parade will start at Ace Hardware, located at 600 Fifth Street and will travel though downtown Arbuckle. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
Arbuckle Car Show and BBQ
Sunday
The Arbuckle Revitalization Committee will host the Arbuckle Car Show and Depot Birthday BBQ at LaVanche Hurst Park, located at the corner of Fifth and Hall Streets in Arbuckle. Hundreds of cars will be on display, as well as several local vendors and activities. The Knights of Columbus Council #14112 will host a $10 per plate breakfast at 6 a.m. to kick of the festivities. A $15 tri-tip lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m. For more information, contact Debbie Charter at 518-5955.
Colusa County Youth Shooting Sports Spaghetti Dinner
Monday, October 28
A dine in or drive thru spaghetti dinner, hosted by Colusa County Youth Shooting Sports, will be held at Rocco's on the River, located at 3249 Butte Slough Road in Colusa, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. The $10 dinner includes spaghetti, two pork ribs, salad, french bread and a cookie. There will also be a no host bar available at the restaurant. All proceeds will benefit the Colusa Ducks Shooting Team. For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Stacy at 218-6121.
Garden Chats
Tuesday, October 29
Have a garden question? The University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardeners of Colusa County will be providing information about in home gardening at the Arbuckle Branch Library from 1-2 p.m. The library is located at 610 King St. For more information, contact the Master Gardeners of Colusa County at 458-0570.