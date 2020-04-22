We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com; or contact calendar wrangler Lynzie Lowe at llowe@appealdemocrat.com or 749-4781. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!
Democratic Central Committee meeting
Today
The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee will be holding their monthly meeting online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Using Zoom, the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Advanced registration is required to attend. To register, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYsc-6uqDsoEtbzHTGGlEWmz_kccFMkBdfW. For more information, email colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or message the Colusa County Democratic Central Committee’s Facebook page.
Community Meeting – Princeton
Thursday
CANCELED – A series of community meetings hosted by the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office have been canceled until further notice. For more information, contact Sergeant Jarrod Brothers at 458-0226.
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting
Thursday
Williams Unified School District Board of Trustees will hold a meeting at the College and Career Center, located at 260 11th St. in Williams, starting at 6:30 p.m. To observe social distancing recommendations, the meeting will have a limited seating capacity but will be accessible via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit https://williams-k12-ca.zoom.us/j/315755689?pwd=UGZ0c3Q2SWx1UXpIN1huTC9ZQ0F5UT09 and enter meeting ID: 315 755 689 and password: 1ksYKH or call 1-669-900-6833. Participants are asked to mute their phone or microphone when not speaking. If you would like to participate in the public input portion of the meeting or comment on a specific agenda item, text your name to 681-7847 and the Chair will notify you when it is your turn to speak during the meeting. For more information, call 473-5894.
Emergency Food Distribution
Friday
North State Food Bank will host an emergency food distribution at the Williams campus of Woodland Community College, 99 Ella Street in Williams, from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies run out. For the safety of the community this is a drive through event and participants will remain in their vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.buttecaa.com/north-state-food-bank/ or follow the North State Food Bank Facebook page.
Business Survival Webinar
Friday
The City of Colusa has created a Business Survival Webinar Series to help struggling businesses within the city during the pandemic. The second webinar, which will be held via Zoom from 3-4 p.m., will focus on website basics and search engine success. To join the free meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/94796553735.
Virginia Yerxa Community Read
Saturday
POSTPONED – The 2020 Virginia Yerxa Community Read has tentatively been rescheduled for Saturday, September 12. For more information, visit www.virginiayerxaread.net.
Cancellations and closures
- Colusa Superior Court will be closed to the public until May 4.
- Recreation at East Park Reservoir has been suspended through April 30.
- The Sacramento Valley Museum is closed to the public until further notice.
- Colusa Casino Resort has extended thier temporary closure, which went into effect on March 19, until further notice.
- The Colusa County One-Stop is temporarily closed. For information or assistance, email aocanas@ncen.org or lceccon@ncen.org.
- The Williams Parks and Recreation Department announced that parks are closed until further notice due to unsanitary playground conditions related to COVID-19. Officials warn to play at your own risk.
- The Colusa County Free Library has closed all branches. All in-person library services and programs have been suspended but the library’s digital library resources will continue to be available. Additionally, all book drops will be closed and any library items that have been checked out have had their due dates extended. No late fees will accrue during our closure. For more information, call 458-7671.
- The Williams Community Center will be closed through the month of April. All events scheduled at the facility, including bingo, have been canceled until further notice.
- The Colusa County Jail, the Colusa Police Department and the Williams Police Department have suspended all in-person visits until further notice.
- The Colusa Family Action Center will be closed until June 30.
- All little league activities have been suspended until at least May 11.