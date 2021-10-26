Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter (FOCCAS) will host the third annual Puptoberfest at Veterans Memorial Park in Colusa this Saturday to raise money for the Colusa County Animal Shelter.
“This event is the primary fundraiser for FOCCAS,” said Colusa Animal Shelter volunteer and event organizer Molly Conrado. “It educates the community about services provided by Animal Control and provides information about animal welfare. The event also gives people the chance to get to know the Animal Control Officers.”
According to Conrado, this year’s event will include a doggie costume contest, a wide variety of vendors, raffles, lawn games, the Arbuckle-based food truck Sauced, an ice cream truck, puppuccinos and more.
“Funds raised are used to help support the animals at the Colusa County Animal shelter including, transport to rescue, medical care, vaccines for shelter animals and equipment and other supplies not provided by the county,” said Conrado. “Each year has raised enough funds to vaccinate shelter dogs for a year.”
Conrado said the event was started three years ago in an effort to spread awareness to the community about all the amazing things the shelter does for the animals of the county.
“We wanted to bring the community, and their pups, together at a fun, positive, family-oriented event,” said Conrado.
The third annual Puptoberfest event will be held Saturday, Oct. 30 at Veterans Memorial Park, located at the corner of Tenth and Market Streets in Colusa, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and admission is free.
Conrado said that attendees are asked to keep dogs on a leash while at the event.
For more information, call 530-852-1255 or email puptoberfestcc@gmail.com.