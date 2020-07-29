A third resident of Valley West Care Center in Williams has died.
Marcos Kropf, County Counsel for the County of Colusa, said the 89 year-old resident died on July 23 but health officials were informed within the last day that the death was COVID-19 related.
On July 20, county health officials reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Valley West with 30 confirmed active cases, including 16 residents and 14 staff members.
The three residents of the care facility that have died account for Colusa County's total COVID-19 related deaths at this time.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 304 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within Colusa County.
According to health officials, there are currently 88 individuals in isolation, including four who are hospitalized and another 167 in quarantine due to possible exposure.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.