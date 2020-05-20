To keep the community safe in anticipation of the upcoming wildfire season, the Colusa Fire Department reminds residents that it is time to trim hedges, cut the grass and keep fields clear.
According to a release issued by the department, the above actions must be completed to comply with the City of Colusa Ordinance 426 and must be done on or before June 1.
“Dead, decayed, deceased or hazardous trees, weeds and overgrown, uncultivated vegetation, which are hazardous or may cause a danger to public safety, must be disked, cut and/or removed to a maximum of four inches in height,” read the release.
For more information, call the Colusa Fire Department at 458-7721.