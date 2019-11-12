To get people into the holiday spirit, the Colusa County Fairgrounds will host the 33rd annual Colusa Holiday Craft Faire and Gift Show this weekend at the fairgrounds located at 1303 10th St. in Colusa.
According to Araceli Plaza, office assistant at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, the event will feature more than 100 vendors featuring hand crafted and commercial items.
Plaza said this year Santa will be in the building, ready to take photos with the kids or the entire family.
The event will also have food concessions and a raffle.
Several live performances are scheduled, including a performance on Sunday by students from Stardust Dance in Maxwell, starting at 11 a.m.
Returning this year, an ugly sweater contest will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Wear your most festive ugly sweater for a chance to win a prize, given to the wonderfully worst sweater wearers in the categories of adult, ages 13 and over, and kids newborn through 12.
There is no entry fee for the contest and registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. on the day of the event.
The faire runs Saturday through Sunday and gates will be open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on both days. Parking and admission is free.
For more information, contact Araceli Plaza at 458-2641 extension 106 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.