TNF enacting campfire restrictions

The Tahoe National Forest is enacting campfire restrictions to protect the health and safety of employees and communities, according to a press release.
Outside of developed campgrounds and certain permitted facilities, igniting, building, maintaining or using a fire in national forests in California will be prohibited until further notice.
Forest service officials are taking necessary steps to ensure that firefighters are available to safely respond and manage incidents – 95 percent of wildfires in the state are human caused, according to the press release.
With the above-normal fire season projected in much of California, and the combined potential for wildfires and smoke to impact communities and firefighters, it’s needed to reduce or eliminate this large ignition source and protect firefighting resources, it was stated in the press release.
“This Fire Restriction Order will prohibit campfires except within the charcoal grills or fire rings provided in specifically designated Developed Recreation Sites and within the boundaries of the Granite Chief Wilderness Area,” said Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor. “The list of these Designated Recreation Sites, which are labeled ‘Appendix A’ on the actual Order, can be obtained by visiting our website at www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe/, by calling a local ranger station, or by reviewing one of our Fire Restriction posts on social media.”
Forest visitors will still be able to use pressurized liquid or gas devices – such as stoves, grills or lanterns – with shutoff valves in an area at least three feet away from flammable materials.
For more information, visit www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe.