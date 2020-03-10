Track season got underway for the Colusa RedHawks last Friday as the varsity boys turned in a strong showing at the Black Butte Invitational in Orland.
Senior Lucas Garin dominated the sprint events taking first in both the 200 and 400 meters in personal best times of 23.79 and 54.29 respectively and also finished second in the 100 meters crossing the line in a time of 11.97.
In the 800 meters junior Jose Valdez (2:18.28) took second place while senior William Graybill was second in high jump clearing 5-8.
For the RedHawk varsity girls, junior Audrey Dunn had the best performance taking third in the triple jump with a leap of 27-07.50.