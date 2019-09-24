The Colusa County Transit Authority is celebrating four decades of business with free fares the entire month of October.
“The Colusa County Transit Agency is proud to serve Colusa and be a part of its history,” said Tomas Simms, transit manager.
Equipped with one ADA accessible van and one station wagon, Bernard “Mac” MacKaben started operating the transit on Oct. 1, 1979. Simms said the service was designed to provide transportation for the transit dependent, senior citizens, handicapped and the poor or anyone that had unmet transportation needs.
“The project, as it was called then, was intended to serve senior citizens – defined as 65 years and older – and handicapped persons of all ages within the confines of Colusa County,” said Simms.
The original fixed-route system quickly developed into a house to house pick-up service, “because of the positive local response to the new transit system and to accommodate the ADA passengers,” said Simms.
Since then the transit has seen five managers, countless miles around the county and lots and lots of passengers. According to Simms, the transit now serves second and third generation riders.
The current operation consists of nine vehicles and ten full-time employees. Six busses operate each day of service to provide transportation on various routes as well as out-of-county medical transportation.
“We enjoy being a small, rural agency because it affords us the chance to get to know the riders and their families,” said Simms. “We look forward to another 40 years of service!”
The celebratory free fares will begin Sept. 30 and continues until Oct. 31.
The Colusa County Transit Authority has been offering a week of free fare days each month since May, thanks to a Low Carbon Transit Operations grant provided through Caltrans.
“The grant is given out to encourage ridership and lower greenhouse emissions,” said Simms.
Simms said the transit decided to extend this during their anniversary month to give back to the community.
Passengers that utilize the dial-a-ride system will receive free transportation on the fixed-timed routes traveling between Arbuckle, Colusa, Grimes, Maxwell, Princeton, Sites, Stonyford, Williams and Yuba City.
According to Simms, additional free fare weeks will continue through the next few months as well.
When the transit began operating 40 years ago, a local fare cost 50 cents and a county fare cost $1. Nowadays, a local fare costs $2 and a county fare is $2.50.
All riders must call the transit office to schedule a ride. Drivers are not allowed to schedule passenger rides from the bus.
Riders must be 10 years old or older to ride alone.
Simms said free fare days exclude medical transports because these rides are funded by separate grant money.
A full list of scheduled route times is available at www.ca-colusacounty.civicplus.com/index.aspx?NID=182.
The Colusa County Transit operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., excluding county approved holidays.
For more information or to schedule a ride, call 458-0287.