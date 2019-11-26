The rain, windy conditions and snowy that started yesterday are expected to last through Thanksgiving, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
The rain was forecast to start Tuesday afternoon, with sustained winds at 30 miles per hour and gusts that could reach 50 mph.
“It’s a widespread storm,” said Johnnie Powell with the NWS Sacramento.
Half an inch of rain is expected by Wednesday morning and a quarter of an inch by Thursday morning. There is a chance of rain for Thursday but it is expected to clear up by Thursday evening. Powell said snow could fall as low as 2,000 feet on Wednesday night. There could be two feet of snow at elevations of 5,000 feet or higher.
According to Powell, the storm is going to cover most of the state meaning people traveling all over should expect to experience adverse conditions.
“We suggest ‘don’t go,’ but it’s Thanksgiving,” Powell said. “You can’t run or hide.”
The rain in the forecast does mean that fire weather is not a concern in the foreseeable future.
“We should be good.” Powell said.
While fire weather is not in the forecast, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. warned customers that power outages are possible, due to poor weather conditions.
In a press release sent Monday, PGE said high winds and snow could potentially cause power outages throughout Northern and Central California. PGE advised people to treat downed power lines as if they are energized and to call 911 immediately and not go near them.
People are encouraged to have flashlights and fresh batteries ready as well as a plan of where to go should the power go out. PGE suggested freezing water bottles to make blocks of ice that can keep food from spoiling during an outage. Because of high winds, the release directed people to secure outdoor furniture, lightweight yard structures and decorative lawn items.
In addition, if outages occur, street will be out, making streets darker. In response drivers are asked to follow posted speed limits - or drive slower, using turn signals and paying extra care at corners with cross walks.
Customers can get updates about outages in their neighborhood by calling 1-800-743-5002 or by accessing PGE’s Electric Outage Map at pge.com.