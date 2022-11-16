The deadline for residents interested in participating in the Trees for Tomorrow program currently being offered in Colusa is Friday.
“The city of Colusa Parks, Recreation, and Tree Commission, with the support of the Colusa Rotary Club, is offering to purchase and plant trees for residents interested in planting trees in mow strips, increasing their property value, cleaning our air, cooling our community and truly making Colusa a ‘City of Trees,’” read a release issued by city officials.
Those interested in participating in the program are asked to fill out a tree planting request form.
“All you need to do is select your tree(s) of choice and promise to water and care for it so that future generations can enjoy it,” said officials.
Tree planting request forms can be found online at www.cityofcolusa.com or at City Hall, 425 Webster St. in Colusa.
Completed applications can be returned to City Hall or emailed to citymanager@cityofcolusa.com.
There is a $25 fee for hole digging, and this payment can be made at City Hall upon application approval. An additional donation of $25 per tree is also welcome and will go to the Colusa Rotary Club.
Space is limited to the first 15 applications received, according to officials, and any applications received after the deadline will be considered for spring planting.
Tree planting for this round of applications will begin Dec. 5, according to officials.
For more information, email cityclerk@cityofcolusa.com.