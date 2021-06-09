Nine students in Colusa, Sutter and Yuba counties were recently awarded scholarships from Tri Counties Bank.
According to a release issued by the bank, scholarships range between $1,000 to $2,000 and were awarded to 83 graduating seniors from 68 high schools in 27 counties totalling more than $115,000.
Local scholarship recipients include Angeles Lopez, Annabella Hernandez, Makayla Frias, Zoe Rosales, Sureen Heer, Yaneli Guerra Hernandez, Kiranjot Kaur, Delaney Amarel and Eveline Hernandez.
“Our bank-wide scholarship program seeks to advance higher education for community-minded students who display a keen interest in public service, community engagement and business entrepreneurship,” said Rick Smith, President and CEO of Tri Counties Bank. “A key element of fulfilling the Bank’s mission is to invest in our students, who will, in turn, strengthen our communities.”
Students can apply for the 2022 scholarship application cycle starting November 1 at https://www.tcbk.com/about/community/scholarship-assistance.
For more information about the scholarship program, contact Miriam Leal at the Community Foundation of the North State at 244-1219.