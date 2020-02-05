Yuba County will begin accepting bids to design and construct a new juvenile hall facility in Marysville to house youths from throughout the tri-county area.
The county, acting as the lead agency in the construction effort, is partnering with Sutter County and Colusa County to establish the facility. After receiving final in January from the state Department of Finance to go out to bid, the county will now request proposals from companies interested in designing and building the facility estimated to cost $21.4 million.
“Previously a request for qualifications was issued and four design-build entities (DBEs) qualified. The DBEs that qualified will be notified to submit proposals for the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility project,” said Perminder Bains, director of Administrative Services. “…Once the request for proposals is issued it is anticipated the process will take approximately six months until a notice to proceed is issued to the selected design-build entity.”
The project will consist of an approximately 20,080-square-foot, single-story facility with the space to house and provide treatment and program space to 32 male and female juveniles in two housing units. It will be located on approximately 3 acres of land across the street from the current juvenile hall facility in Marysville. The original plan was to have up to 48 beds, but delays in the approval process resulted in significant cost increases leading to officials downsizing the project.
The current facility – 1023 14th St., Marysville -- is in need of serious repair. One area of the facility dates back to the early 1900s and hasn’t seen significant improvements since an expansion in the 1970s. Square footage of individual cells don’t meet today’s standards for minimum space required for single occupancy housing. Other areas in need of improving include the facility’s communication and security door system, smoke detectors, cell plumbing fixtures, HVAC, and electrical system, among other things.
The new facility will be set up in a dormitory-style setting. Updates will include a new surveillance system, a larger visiting area, group therapy area, programming area, booking area, medical area, staff offices, outdoor recreation area and storage area.
The state will provide nearly $15.3 million in reimbursable funding from bond sales to help pay for the facility. The rest of the funding will come from the counties – Yuba and Sutter counties will provide $2.5 million and Colusa County will chip in $1.2 million.
“Once the DBE is awarded the project, the goal will be to have the project completed by the end of 2021,” Bains said.