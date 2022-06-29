A total of 7,097 students were named to the 2022 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,173 students named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Tri-County students included in the list were Logan John Amsler, of Arbuckle; Clifton Scott Davis, of Meridian; Morgan Marie Dennis, of Maxwell; and Melinda Danielle Lowe, of Orland.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.