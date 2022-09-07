The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation recently announced the recipients of its 2022/23 scholarship program, which included four students from Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties.
According to a release issued by the Blue Diamond Growers Foundation, scholarship funding this year was awarded to 25 college students who are either dependents of Blue Diamond employees or are members of local communities who are pursuing agriculture-related fields of study at colleges and universities in California and throughout the country.
Among the recipients of this year’s scholarships were Morgan Dennis, of Maxwell, who is pursuing a degree in agricultural business at Oklahoma State University; Holly Doherty, of Dunnigan, who is pursuing a degree in agricultural business from California Polytechnic State University San Luis Obispo; Joseph Carlos, of Orland, who is pursuing a degree in agricultural education at UC Davis; and Caitlyn Morgan, of Red Bluff, who is pursuing a degree in plant and soil science at California State University Monterey Bay.
“We are proud of this year’s scholarship award recipients and wish them the best as they pursue their continuing education,” said Dan Cummings, chairman of the Board of Directors for Blue Diamond Growers. “The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation is committed to helping support this next generation of students who will undoubtedly contribute to the success of the agricultural industry in the years to come.”
Other recipients of this year’s scholarship include Vanessa Anaya, of Winters; Jenna Bates, of Livingston; Mia Brown, of Modesto; Princesa Ceballos, of Porterville; Andrew Copeland, of Oakland; Delainee Fernandes, of Tulare; Frank Fernandes, of Tulare; Joshua Hack, of Turlock; Farnaz Haghighat, of Folsom; Garrett Hesser, of Valley Springs; Remmington Hewitt, of Pleasant Grove; Rachel Majarian, of Visalia; Brooke Miranda, of Turlock; Morgan Oliveira, of Hilmar, Hailey Pasley, of Chowchilla; TJ Rohwer, of Chico; Mallory Sutherland, of Bakersfield; Stephanie Temnyk, of Turlock; Carson Vanella, of Chico; Erin Vierra, of Los Banos; and Blaine Wilson, of Woodland.
The Blue Diamond Growers Foundation was established in 2008 for the purpose of providing scholarships to students who have demonstrated excellent academic performance and are pursuing a four-year college degree, according to the release. Since then, the Blue Diamond Foundation has awarded nearly 175 scholarships to help students in local communities achieve their dreams of a college education.
For more information, visit https://bluediamondgrowers.com/scholarship-program/.