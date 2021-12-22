Unemployment rates in the tri-county region increased slightly in October while still remaining above the national average.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 9.2 percent in October, which was an increase from the 8.2 percent reported the previous month.
October’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 6.8 percent, an increase from the 5.6 percent reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 7.3 percent in September compared to the 5.8 percent reported in August.
California’s unemployment rate decreased to 9.3 percent in October, while the nation’s also decreased to 6.6 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included leisure and hospitality (40 jobs); educational and health services (20 jobs); manufacturing (440 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (80 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); and the government industry (150 jobs).
Colusa County industries that saw an increase in jobs in October included the farm industry, with an increase of 160 jobs.
The financial activities industry remained the same as the previous month, with 140 jobs.
In Glenn County, the mining, logging and construction industry saw an increase of 10 jobs while the farm industry saw an increase of 240 jobs and educational, health services increased by 30 jobs and leisure and hospitality industry increased by 10 jobs.
The professional and business services industry remained the same as the previous month, with 270 jobs, as well as financial activities with 150 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included the manufacturing industry (80 jobs); transportation and utilities industry (10 jobs); and government (160 jobs).
In Tehama County, industries that saw an increase in available jobs include the farming industry, with 240 jobs.
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included government (80 jobs); mining, logging and construction (110 jobs); educational and health services (100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (70 jobs); leisure and hospitality (70 jobs); and financial activities (10 jobs).
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 55th in the state in September, staying in the same slot since the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 27th in the state, moving up from the 29th place held the month prior while Tehama County moved to 31st in the state, up three from the 34th slot the previous month.