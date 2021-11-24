Unemployment rates in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties increased slightly in September, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 10 percent in September compared to 9.3 percent in August.
September’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 7.6 percent, an increase from the 6.9 percent reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 8.1 percent in September compared to the 6.9 percent reported in August.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 10.5 percent in September, while the nation’s also increased to 7.7 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included leisure and hospitality (80 jobs); farm (90 jobs); educational and health services (20 jobs); manufacturing (300 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (120 jobs); financial activities (20 jobs); mining, logging and construction (20 jobs); and the government industry (90 jobs).
In Glenn County, the professional and business services saw an increase of 10 jobs while the transportation and utilities industry had an increase of 130 jobs, the farm industry saw an increase of 160 jobs, educational and health services increased by 20 jobs and manufacturing saw an increase of 20 jobs.
Mining, logging and construction remained the same as the previous month, with 370 jobs, as well as financial activities with 150 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included the leisure and hospitality industry (200 jobs); government (50 jobs); and manufacturing (60 jobs).
In Tehama County, industries that saw an increase in available jobs include farming (390 jobs) and government (40 jobs);
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included mining, logging and construction (120 jobs); educational and health services (70 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (60 jobs) and leisure and hospitality (70 jobs).
The financial activities industry remained the same as the previous month, with 360 jobs.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 55th in the state in September, moving down two slots since the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 29th in the state, moving up from the 33trd place held the month prior while Tehama County moved to 34th in the state, up one from the 33th slot the previous month.