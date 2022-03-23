Unemployment rates in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties rose slightly in January, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department, Labor Market Information Division.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 17.2 percent in January, which was an increase from the 11.6 percent reported the previous month.
January’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 8.4 percent, an increase from the 5.1 percent reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 8.8 percent in January compared to the 5.1 percent rate reported in December.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 9.2 percent in January, while the nation’s also increased to 6.8 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (360 jobs); leisure and hospitality (80 jobs); educational and health services (80 jobs); manufacturing (70 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (100 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); government (130 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (20 jobs).
In Glenn County, the farming industry saw an increase of 90 jobs in January.
The mining, logging and construction industries remained the same as the previous month, with 350 jobs, while the professional and business services industries remained the same at 230 jobs. Educational and health services also remained the same, with 930 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included transportation and utilities (90 jobs); leisure and hospitality (110 jobs); manufacturing (70 jobs); and government (130 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw an increase in available jobs included farming, with an increase of 420 jobs.
Industries that saw a decrease in jobs included government (470 jobs); mining, logging and construction (100 jobs); educational and health services (70 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (310 jobs); financial activities (30 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (100 jobs).
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in January, remaining in the same spot as the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 39th, moving down from the 33rd place held the month prior while Tehama County ranked 36th in the state, down from the 30th slot held the previous month.