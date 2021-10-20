Colusa, Glenn and Tehama County all saw improved unemployment rates in August, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 9.3 percent in August compared to 10.4 percent in July.
July’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 6.9 percent, consistent with what was reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate decreased to 6.9 percent in August compared to the 7.5 percent recorded in July.
California’s unemployment rate was 12.3 percent in July while the nation’s was 8.5 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included leisure and hospitality (30 jobs).
Industries in Colusa County that saw an increase in available jobs included farm (10 jobs);educational and health services (20 jobs); manufacturing (150 jobs) and the government industry (110 jobs).
The number of jobs within the trade, transportation and utilities (1,520 jobs); mining, logging and construction (110 jobs); and financial activities (150 jobs) stayed the same as the month prior.
In Glenn County, the professional and business services saw an increase of 40 jobs while the leisure and hospitality industry increased by 30 jobs. Government also saw an increase of 100 jobs.
The transportation and utilities industry remained the same as the previous month, with 1,770 jobs as well as manufacturing (790 jobs).
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included the farm industries (250); educational and health services (80 jobs); mining, logging and construction (40 jobs); and financial activities (10 jobs).
In Tehama County, industries that saw an increase in available jobs include farming (80 jobs); mining, logging and construction (50 jobs); government (340 jobs); financial activities (10 jobs); educational and health services (50 jobs); and trade, transportation and utilities (10 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included leisure and hospitality, with a loss of 50 jobs.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 53rd in the state, moving up two slots since the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 33rd in the state, slipping slightly from the 31th place held the month prior while Tehama County tied for 33rd in the state, up from the 38th slot the previous month.