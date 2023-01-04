Unemployment rates in Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties decreased in November, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department, Labor Market Information Division.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 10.8% in November, which was a decrease from the 11.6% reported the previous month.
November’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 5.2%, a slight decrease from the 5.4% reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate also decreased to 5.3% in November compared to the 5.6% rate reported in October.
California’s unemployment rate decreased slightly to 5.2% in November, while the national unemployment rate also decreased to 3.9%.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (370 jobs); educational and health services (100 jobs); manufacturing (620 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (60 jobs); government (30 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
Industries that saw an increase in available jobs within Colusa County included leisure and hospitality (30 jobs).
Available jobs within the financial activities industry remained the same as the previous month in Colusa County.
In Glenn County, the professional and business services industry increased by 10 jobs while available educational and health services jobs also increased in Glenn County in November by 60.
Industries that saw an decrease in jobs in Glenn County included trade, transportation and utilities (60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); manufacturing (20 jobs); government (10 jobs); farming (270 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming, with a decrease of 210 jobs; government, with a decrease of 440 jobs: mining, logging and construction, with a decrease of 140 jobs, educational and health services, with a decrease of 70 jobs; and leisure and hospitality, with a decrease of 130 jobs.
Industries that saw an increase in available jobs in Tehama County included trade, transportation and utilities (20 jobs);
Available jobs with the financial activities industry in Tehama County remained the same in November as the previous month, with 350 jobs.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in November 2022, moving from the 56th spot as reported the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 41st, moving up from the 44th place held the month prior while Tehama County ranked 37th in the state, remaining in the same spot as the previous month.