With the holiday season coming to an end, the Colusa Boy Scouts of America Troop 5 is gearing up to help the community of Colusa make the clean up process a bit easier.
“Troop 5 is holding a Christmas tree pick-up for a small donation, where Troop members will pick-up the trees and properly dispose of them,” said BSA Troop 5 Second Class Scout Sawyer Stocks.
The pick-ups are scheduled to take place Jan. 7 and Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Arrangements can be made by emailing Colusatroop5@gmail.com or bytexting 530-945-5519.
When contacting the Troop, it is asked that interested participants provide their name, address and mobile number. An email address is also appreciated but not required.
The Troop is asking for a donation of $10 for Christmas tree pick-ups.
The deadline to make pick-up arrangements is Jan. 4 for the first round happening Jan. 7 or Jan. 11 for the second round happening Jan. 14.
Organizers asked that the tree be free of decorations, such as tinsel, at the time of pick-up.
Proceeds from the program will be used to fund scouting activities.