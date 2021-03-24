While COVID-19 cases continue to show signs of slowing down in Colusa County, two additional virus-related deaths have been reported within the last seven days, bringing the county’s total up to 16.
The fifthteen death was reported last week and the 16 death was reported on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,158 positive COVID-19 cases within the county, an increase of just three cases since March 16.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 12 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,130 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.
While positive COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, the county continues to work though Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule.
As of Tuesday, the first dose vaccination clinic scheduled for Friday for individuals ages 65 and older or those working in food or agriculture was completely filled up. Additional dates for vaccination clinics will continue to be released as they are scheduled.
As of Tuesday, 6,620 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 2,427 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,220 have been distributed to local health care partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.