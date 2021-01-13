After multiple pursuits by two local law enforcement agencies, two people have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened at Hoblit Motors in Colusa on last week.
Officers responded to the car dealership Jan. 3 and learned that unknown suspects made entry into the facility, taking various items including car keys, tools, computers and a 2020 Ford Expedition that was parked on the lot, according to a release issued by the Colusa Police Department.
“Colusa Police Department learned that the Yuba City Police Department had been involved in a vehicle pursuit involving the stolen vehicle from Hoblits during the early morning hours (Jan. 3),” it was stated in the release. “YCPD had to cancel the pursuit for the safety of officers and citizens.”
According to the release, officers were able identify the driver as Fernando Ramirez Ramirez, 25, of Colusa, and through a joint investigation between the two departments, the passenger was identified as Jasmin Paniagua, 25, of Chico.
The stolen vehicle was again spotted by the Yuba City Police Department Jan. 5 and they again initiated a pursuit but had to cancel a short time later.
Later that day, a Colusa County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle on the 1300 block of Wescott Road in Colusa, according to the release.
“CPD officers and Colusa County deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle,” it was stated in the release. “In the vehicle were both subjects along with various items of stolen property.”
Joshua Fitch, Chief of Police for the Colusa Police Department, said both subjects were initially arrested by the Colusa Police Department on various thrift and drug charges but because the Yuba City Police Department had additional charges on Ramirez for the two separate vehicle pursuits, he was taken into custody and booked into the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $200,000. Fitch said bail was likely set so high because of the additional charges in Colusa County.
Paniagua was booked into the Colusa County Jail and bail has been set at $30,000.
Both departments still have ongoing investigations into these incidents at this time that may result in further charges.