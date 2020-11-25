Two individuals were arrested Saturday for leaving an infant in a running vehicle, according to a Sutter County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Amanda Nicole Lookingbill, 34, the mother of the child, and Nicholas Wentworth Voter, 29, were located by deputies inside a trailer near where the infant was found. Lookingbill and Voter were sleeping.
At 9:16 a.m., deputies responded to Meridian on the report of the infant inside a running vehicle. The heater had been left on and the child was sweating and crying but appeared to be unharmed.
Lookingbill and Voter were arrested for child endangerment. Voter was on parole and was booked into Sutter County Jail on $50,000 bail. As of late Monday, Voter remained in custody. Lookingbill was cited and released due to medical issues, with a future court date, according to the release.
Child Protective Services took the infant.