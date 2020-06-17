Two people are dead after being involved in a fatal ATV accident in Williams late Saturday night, according to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
San Francisco resident Zachary Urchison, 36, was driving an ATV eastbound on a dirt road located on private property east of Husted Road at approximately 10:35 p.m. with Amanda “Mandy” Dalo, 34, also of San Francisco, seated behind him.
According to the release, Urchison “was driving at an unsafe speed for the existing dirt road conditions and there was no overhead lighting in the area.”
Urchison failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, read the release, causing the ATV to leave the dirt road.
The ATV traveled over a canal before colliding into a concrete retaining wall located on the opposite side of the waterway, ejecting both parties from the vehicle.
According to the release, neither rider was wearing a helmet or other safety equipment.
First responders attempted CPR on both parties upon their arrival but both were pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
According to the release, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover the costs of funeral arrangements for both victims. As of Tuesday, the fundraiser had exceeded its initial goal, raising $20,344 in just two days.