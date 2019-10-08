Two people were killed in a Sunday evening collision on Highway 20, according to a collision report from the California Highway Patrol.
The driver of a westbound 1996 Toyota Camry reportedly lost control west of Walnut Drive, resulting in the Toyota turning sideways as it crossed into the opposing lane.
A 2009 Ford Expedition driven by Tamara Gomez, 61, of Rocklin could not avoid the Toyota and collided with the side of the vehicle, according to the report.
The driver and passenger of the Toyota were killed in the collision – their names had not yet been released by CHP.
Gomez was taken to Enloe Medical Center. Three passengers in her car were takento other area medical centers.
Drivers and passengers in both cars were wearing seat belts, the report said.
Highway 20 was closed until 10:20 p.m. as law enforcement conducted an investigation and clean-up. CHP is still investigating the collision.