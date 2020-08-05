Two people died in a vehicle collision on State Route 20 near Meridian on Thursday, according to a release issued from the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
According to the release, Grimes resident Jose Sanchez, 25, was traveling westbound on the busy roadway at approximately 12:30 p.m. with a four-year-old passenger seated in the back seat.
When he neared the Sycamore Cutoff, Sanchez made a “unsafe turning movement” directly into the path of an oncoming vehicle, causing the oncoming vehicle to collide into the front
right side of Sanchez’s vehicle, read the release.
The driver of the second vehicle, a 35-year old Marysville resident, and the rear passenger, a 37-year old Colusa resident, sustained fatal injuries in the collision and the passenger seated in the front of the vehicle, 23-year-old Shantice Moon of Colusa, sustained major injuries, including lacerations and shoulder injuries. She was transported via Reach Air Ambulance to Adventist Rideout Hospital for further treatment.
According to the release, it is unknown if the driver of the second vehicle was wearing a seatbelt but CHP confirmed that the rear passenger was not restrained at the time of the accident.
Sanchez, who was wearing a seatbelt, and his young passenger, who was seated in a child safety seat, were unharmed.
At this time, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision and CHP continues to investigate the incident.