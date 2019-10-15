Two people were killed in a collision involving a big rig Thursday afternoon on Highway 20 in Colusa County, according to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., the driver of a Toyota Prius that was traveling westbound on State Route 16 pulled out from a stop sign and turn left on to State Route 20, failing to yield to oncoming traffic and turned directly in front of a tractor/trailer driven by Walter Loscutoff of Plumas Lake.
“Loscutoff was unable to avoid a collision and the front of his vehicle broadsided the Toyota,” read the release.
The tractor/trailer then veered into the opposing lane of traffic and into the path of a truck driven by Anthony Voyles of Pismo Beach, who swerved off the roadway to avoid a head-on collision. Voyles collided with a ditch and sustained minor injuries. He was later treated at Colusa Medical Center.
The driver of the Toyota, described only as a 61 year old male from Concord, and the front passenger were killed in the collision.
“The third occupant of the Toyota sustained major injuries and was flown to Santa Rosa Memorial,” read the release.
According to the release, all occupants in the three vehicles involved in the incident were wearing seat belts.
