Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash outside of Maxwell on Friday.
A 2000 Honda Shadow motorcycle was traveling southbound on Interstate 5 south of Lehahan Road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle made an unsafe turning motion to the right and traveled off the roadway, according to a release issued by the Williams area California Highway Patrol.
“The Honda collided into a barbed wire fence and came to rest in a ditch, ejecting both parties,” it was stated in the release.
Both the driver, a 51-year-old man of Yuba City, and passenger, a 46-year-old woman of Yuba City, suffered fatal injuries, according to the news release. The victims’ names will be released pending notification of next of kin.
It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision at this time, according to the release.