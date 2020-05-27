Since the middle of last week, county offices have reopened to the public, operating under normal business hours while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
“Thank you for your patience as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” read a statement issued by the county. “We are so happy to safely welcome you back into our buildings.”
For a complete list of county office hours, visit http://www.countyofcolusa.org.
While all branches of the Colusa County Free Library remain closed at this time, the main branch in Colusa will be offering curbside pickup for library materials Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for the next six weeks.
To utilize this pilot program, patrons need to place a hold on library materials by logging into their Colusa County Free Library account using their library card information at
https://librarycatalog.countyofcolusa.org/ or by calling 458-7671.
Once items have been placed on hold, patrons will be notified via email or phone that their items are available for pickup and a pickup time will be scheduled.
“At scheduled pickup time, patron will park curbside and retrieve their item at the designated curbside pickup area at the branch,” read a release issued by the Colusa County Free Library. “Items will be checked out to patrons in advance and staged in a bag for convenience. Staff assistance will be provided to those who need help due to mobility limitations.”
According to the release, library staff will be employing social distancing and public health recommendations including placing all returned items in quarantine for 72 hours and providing checked out materials in a plastic bag to reduce contact.
The library is working to expand curbside service to the other branches in the future, read the release, while working to restore all library services and access as soon as possible in a safe, coordinated and phased effort in accordance with the County’s public health guidelines for operations.
For more information, visit www.countyofcolusa.org/24/Library.
Colusa County Superior Court will remain closed to the public until Monday, with limited exceptions.
According to a release issued by the Court, persons having court dates during the closure will receive written notice of their rescheduled dates and parties should consult with their attorneys for more information.
For more information, call the Clerk’s Office between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 458-5149.
After more than a month without any new cases, county health officials confirmed a new case of COVID-19 within the county on May 20. The next day, health officials confirmed another case, bringing the county total up to five.
Health officials confirmed that both cases are currently under isolation at home.
As of Tuesday, health department officials reported that there have been a total of 263 negative coronavirus tests confirmed within Colusa County.