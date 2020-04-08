The U.S. Census Bureau is suspending 2020 field operations for two additional weeks to April 15, because of the pandemic.
The bureau is taking the step to protect the health and safety of the public, employees, and everyone who will go through the hiring process for temporary census taker positions, according to a news release. In addition, field operations will continue to be monitored during the pandemic with available updates communicated as soon as possible.
Locally, Yuba-Sutter Economic Development District Director Brynda Stranix said there have been several adjustments to the original plan, beginning with an extension of the date to actually complete the census questionnaire.
Stranix said the last day is now Aug. 14. There are several ways to self-respond online at 2020Census.gov, or by calling the number provided in the census invitation.
“(We’re) working closely with Yuba and Sutter County student food distribution sites, getting the messaging out,” Stranix said in a statement. “Launching the newspaper (advertising) campaign next week (and) increasing our social media campaign in multiple languages.”
Currently, Stranix said the national response rate is 36.2 percent, which is slightly higher than California’s rate of 35.7. Yuba County has a 31.2 response rate, while Sutter is 36.3 percent, Stranix said.
Stranix said additional information will be made available soon.
“(We are working) on a mass mailer to Yuba-Sutter-Colusa residents (with) information to be included in the city of Yuba City utility bill in May,” Stranix said.
Due to the state’s stay-at-home order, Stranix said assistance centers at the Alcouffe Center (Oregon House); Ponderosa Community Center (Brownsville); and Camptonville Community Center as well as other sites were suspended for the time being.
“(People are) encouraged to go online and complete the census,” Stranix said.
The census is done every 10 years as a way to grab an accurate count of the U. S. population. State, local, and federal lawmakers use census data to determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funds are allocated for critical public services and programs.
For more information on the 2020 census, visit https://www.census.gov.