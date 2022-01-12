UC Master Gardeners of Colusa County to host training program

The UC Master Gardeners of Colusa County are now accepting applications for their 2022 training program.
Gerry Hernandez, UC Master Gardener Program of Colusa County coordinator and research assistant, said the program is open to all Colusa County residents interested in becoming a Master Gardener and the program is only offered every two years.
According to Hernandez, the 16-week training covers a variety of different horticulture topics including integrated plant management, fruit trees, landscape trees, insects and more.
“(We offer the program) so that the community receives research based information for their gardening questions,” said Hernandez.
To become a certified Master Gardener, individuals must complete the 16-week, or 64 hour, training course and contribute 50 volunteer hours during their first active year.
Once individuals complete the training course, Hernandez said they can begin participating in Master Gardener programs.
In subsequent years, individuals must contribute 25 volunteer hours and complete 12 continued education hours each year.
The training program will be held at the UC Cooperative Extension Office, 142 Garden Highway, Yuba City, Feb. 9 through May 25.
Registration costs $175 and applications are due by Jan. 18.
That same day, the UC Master Gardeners Program of Colusa County will host a “Meet the Master Gardeners” orientation in the conference room at Colusa Industrial Properties, 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa, starting at 2 p.m. Those interested in the training program are encouraged to attend.
According to Hernandez, the UC Master Gardeners Program of Colusa County will also have a booth set up at the 2022 Colusa Farm Show, which will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds Feb. 1-3.
“We have also been working in the demonstration garden,” said Hernandez. “The winter vegetables are starting to produce broccoli, cabbage and peas.”
The garden, located at Education Village in Williams, is open to the public but is planted and maintained by the local master gardeners.
According to Hernandez, whatever is grown in the community garden gets donated to the Farm to School program facilitated at Education Village, which incorporates crops grown onsite into the school’s lunch program, as well as the Woodland Community College campus food bank.
For more information about the Master Gardeners training program, call 530-458-0570 or visit www.cecolusa.ucanr.edu. The Master Gardeners of Colusa County office is open Tuesdays from 9 a.m. until noon and 1-4 p.m.