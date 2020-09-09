University of California Cooperative Extension and Colusa County Resource Conservation District have launched an informative outreach YouTube channel called “Soil Health Connections,” to virtually discuss a variety of perspectives on soil health.
“The channel hosts virtual discussions and interviews with leading soil science researchers and farmers with the intention of shedding light on the importance of soil health in California’s agricultural systems,” read a release issued by UCCE.
The channel has already released episodes touching on the connections between soils and economics, agroecology, nutrient management, conservation and regenerative agriculture, read the release, and an episode has also been produced in Spanish.
According to the release, the channel is a product of the collaborative research of hosts Sarah Light, UCCE Agronomy Advisor, and Liz Harper, Colusa County RCD Executive Director, and is supported by the California Department of Food and Agriculture Healthy Soils Program in partnership with Richter AG and Davis Ranch.
“The project is evaluating how soil moisture dynamics change with and without cover crops in an annual cropping system. In addition to the applied research and demonstration aspect, the project also aims to provide a platform for community outreach and education,” it was stated in the release.
Episodes are released bi-weekly and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRI4lXL4f_ro_Flnp4lu6IA.
For more information or if you are an expert or grower participating in soll health practices and would like to participate in these virtual talks, email selight@ucanr.edu.