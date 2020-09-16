The University of California Cooperative Extension Sutter-Yuba-Colusa is hosting a series of webinars in September and October regarding research updates on some of the Sacramento Valley’s major crops.
The classes are primarily focused on pest management and pesticide safety, which is relevant to growers throughout the state.
The next webinar is planned for Sept. 16. Amber Vinchesi-Vahl, vegetable crops advisor for UCCE, will provide information on pest issues in vegetables and the latest research updates on disease and weed management in processing tomatoes and cucumber beetles in melons.
After that, the next webinar will be hosted on Sept. 30 and will feature Whitney Brim-DeForest, rice and wild rice advisor and local director of the UCCE branch.
“The webinar will provide an opportunity for discussion and interaction about weed identification,” Brim-DeForest said in a press release. “We will also cover the latest research updates on specific weed species, resistance management, and new herbicides in rice.”
The final webinar in the series is planned for Oct. 7 and will feature Sarah Light, agronomy advisor. Topics discussed will include opportunities to decrease environmental risk through pesticide selection and application, accurate diagnosis, and reduction of loss to the environment.
The first webinar was held on Sept. 9 and went over proven almond Integrated Pest Management practices with an eye on reducing input costs while delivering effective pest control.
Enrollment is limited, so those wishing to participate are encouraged to register early. The cost is $20 for one webinar, $35 for two, or $50 for three. For more details or to register, visit http://ucanr.edu/syc-uccevirtualwebinars.
Continuing Education credits are available for participants.