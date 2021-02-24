The University of California Cooperative Extension Service and California Cling Peach Board are hosting California Cling Peach Day, according to an event announcement.
The virtual event is recommended for cling peach growers in the state.
Topics to be covered include management of brown rot, powdery mildew, peach leaf curl, bacterial blast and canker diseases of peach in California; development of new cling peach varieties and regional testing of new processing peach selections effects of close tree spacing over 20 years; monitoring of brown marmorated stink bug in Northern San Joaquin Valley peach orchards; and study of mechanic mass-harvesting of cling peaches.
The event will take place via Zoom on Feb. 25 from 9 a.m.-noon.
To view the agenda or register for the event, visit www.ucanr.edu/ClingPeach.