The University of California Cooperative Extension is planning a statewide virtual walnut series in February for farmers to learn about the latest trends in the industry and receive continuing education credits.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s event will be virtual and will see UCCE walnut advisors combining efforts. Topics will include walnut varieties, rootstocks, irrigation, nitrogen management, orchard recycling, pests, vertebrates, diseases and more.
All walnut related clientele will be able to participate for free due to the help of the event’s sponsor, the California Walnut Board. Those planning to participate must register ahead of the event, which is planned for Feb. 16-17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
To register for the event, go to https://bit.ly/3p1wM4g