The University of California Cooperative Extension Colusa-Sutter-Yuba Vegetable Crops
Program will host a grower meeting next week to provide information about Beet Curly Top Virus (BCTV) in Northern California.
According to a release issued by UCCE, BCTV was more widespread and prevalent in 2021 than in previous years, affecting tomato and cucurbit – squash, melon, cucumber – crops in the Sacramento Valley.
During the meeting planned on Thursday, Nov. 18, Lauren Murphy, senior environmental scientist supervisor with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), will provide an overview of CDFA’s Curly Top Virus Control Program.
Dr. Bob Gilbertson, Distinguished Professor in the Department of Plant Pathology at UC Davis, will be discussing the unusual outbreak of BCTV in 2021 and what to expect in 2022 as well and there will be ample time for questions and discussion.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Colusa office, located at 100 Sunrise Boulevard, Colusa.
Space is limited so organizers recommend registering early. To register, visit https://tinyurl.com/db3saf2w.
For more information, contact the UCCE Colusa Office at 530-458-0570 or email Area Vegetable Crops Advisor Amber Vinchesi-Vahl at acvinchesi@ucanr.edu.